ANGOLA — The children’s department at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County can be found in temporary quarters in the main level meeting room while construction continues in the department’s regular home.
The library board heard an update on the construction project during a meeting held Monday at the library in one of the almost-complete basement meeting rooms.
“It’s stuffed, quite literally, into that meeting room,” said Sonya Dintaman, library director about the department.
As part of the ongoing library construction project, the children’s department is getting an overhaul that includes a new circulation desk and a new designated teen space.
The restrooms on the main floor of the library are also getting work done and there are numerous upgrades that are nearing completion in the basement, including new meeting rooms to meet the growing demand for meeting spaces.
“We’re waiting on just a few things to be installed to finish the basement,” she said.
Those things include wireless internet and audio-visual equipment as well as new furnishings.
Dintaman said so far, the rough framing is done and the drywall is in process in the children’s department. Rough plumbing and electrical work is also started.
The new circulation desk for the department is also framed.
If all goes according to plan, new furniture will be delivered around Aug. 16. Included with the new furniture is some new shelving for books, including the new release books located near the main entrance to the library.
The board also voted to keep the COVID-19 leave policy that pays employees if they are off due to the virus or caring for a loved one that has fallen ill in place until at least September.
“It doesn’t cost us anything to leave it in place,” Dintaman said. “We can leave it for another quarter and re-evaluate in September.”
At the board’s July meeting, Dintaman plans to present the final wording for an updated meeting room policy that will include details about fees for rooms, cleaning information for those renting a room and more.
The library board is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. on July 12.
