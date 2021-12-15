FREMONT —A Fremont man who was killed in July had been shot in the head then his limbs were broken with a piece of wood so the body could be stuffed into a chest, says information filed in court in the case.
Steve Restekmayer, 30, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested and jailed on a charge of felony murder on Tuesday. He went before Magistrate James Burns for his initial hearing on Wednesday.
Restemayer allegedly killed 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont sometime after July 23. The murder allegedly took place in a garage adjacent to a residence located in the 5700 block of N. C.R. 675E in Fremont Township that caught fire on July 24. The garage was not involved in the fire.
Sheets' body was found in the garage, court records said. It had been stuffed inside of a black chest or trunk that was then held shut with a ratchet strap.
Police were assisted in locating the chest by the smell caused by decomposition. When they found the chest, there were numerous flies and maggots both outside the chest and inside, on the body.
When Sheets' body was eventually removed from the chest, his identification was made by his tattoos. To remove the chest, police placed it in double-wrapped body bags.
While Restemayer was booked on the murder charge on Tuesday, he was already being held in the jail on an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County for failure to appear in court on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license. His initial arrest came on July 30.
Sheets was killed by a single gunshot to the head, said an autopsy report that was part of a filing in court.
It appears Sheets was working on a vehicle along side Restemayer. There were blood spatters all over the vehicle and inside the garage, as well as on clothing.
In interviews with Steuben County Sheriff's detectives, Restemayer told police he did not kill Sheets. In a followup interview he requested with Detective Austin Rowlands, Restemayer said a man named Mike who had a similar build to his had killed Sheets and he was forced to stuff the body into the trunk. Restemayer said he didn't have a last name or phone number for Mike.
Restemayer said he was also forced to wipe up blood that was in the garage.
Restemayer indicated he and Sheets had wound up running with the wrong crowd, which led to the murder, court records indicated.
After the incident, one witness told police Restemayer had been seen wearing Sheets' clothes. He told police it was because his closed had been burned in the fire. He actually had been staying in a camper outside of the residence.
Deputies learned over the course of the investigation that Sheets “may have still been at or near the house just prior to or around the time of the fire,” said a press release issued by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on July 30.
“Following the preliminary results of the autopsy, the death has been ruled a homicide by the Coroner’s Office,” the press release continued.
Upon locating Restemayer, deputies removed two dogs from a camper trailer adjacent to the residence.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police at the scene were the Angola Police, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
