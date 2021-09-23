FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees announced it will hold an executive meeting Tuesday after being threatened in writing with a lawsuit.
Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt received an email Sept. 16 from Andrew Lies, a parent in the Fremont School district, expressing his concern with the district’s COVID-19 policies, specifically concerning unvaccinated students and adults and contact tracing quarantine procedures.
The letter went on to say Lies intended to file a "civil complaint" against the board "unless this policy is changed to give equal protection to everyone and stop discriminating against the 'un-vaccinated.' If we the people give the STATE an inch they will keep intruding on our Freedoms.”
During Monday’s monthly board of trustees meeting, Lies addressed the board and Stitt on COVID-19, saying, “I’m a little insulted that it’s not even an agenda item this week after all of the passionate speeches, so, a little concerned that no action was taken.”
In August parents filled the Fremont Community Schools Administration Office to share their thoughts and concerns with the district's coronavirus policies concerning mask mandates, vaccinations and quarantines from contact tracing.
During Monday’s board meeting, Lies also threatened suit, saying, “I highly recommend that the board makes a quick decision and adds this item to be discussed and voted on and possibly changed. I’m currently working with four or five other parents and just as Northwest Allen County recently brought a civil lawsuit against its board of directors, superintendent, county health board, and I believe the governor as well, we are prepared to do that. I hope that you take action soon so we don’t have to do that.”
Under Indiana law, public bodies can hold executive, behind-closed-doors sessions for a limited amount of reasons, including when they are threatened in writing to be sued or intend to initiate a lawsuit. A verbal threat of a lawsuit does not give a board the ability to hold a closed session.
So far, there are no actual suits filed against the Fremont Board of Trustees or school district in the court serving Steuben County.
Also during Tuesday's meeting that starts at 6 p.m. is discussion of collective bargaining, which is also an allowed reason for holding an executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.