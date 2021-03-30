AUBURN — Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana has named new members to its board of directors and has said goodbye to a pair who have left due to term limits.
Leaving the board were Erin Bond, who has spent the past three years as president, and Luke Andrews, who served as board treasurer.
"We sure are going to miss Erin Bond and Luke Andrews! Erin just stepped down as board president, and Luke stepped down as treasurer. Those darn term limits! Their contributions these past six years are deeply appreciated by so many. Thank you both for your commitment to our Habitat for Humanity affiliate," said Marianne Stanley, executive director.
Following are the new members of the board:
• Mike Davis, Avilla, is president of Locl.net in Angola will be representing both Noble and Steuben Counties.
• Kevin Heller lives in Auburn and works for Harmony Marketing. He will be on the board representing DeKalb County.
• Allen Howard works at Gibson Consulting in Fort Wayne and lives in Garrett. He will be representing DeKalb County.
• Shane Sipe lives in Angola, and works at Aptica LLC in Angola. He will be on the board representing Steuben County.
Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana serves DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties and has its office in Auburn.
