FREMONT — Fremont Youth and Community Outreach has been supporting the Fremont community for over 20 years with a variety of services, particularly through their food pantry.
They are a non-profit organization, receiving support from 14 different churches in the surrounding area in the form of a helping hand, monetary donations and food donations.
They recently received a grant from the Steuben County United Way to fund a new outdoor freezer, which allows them to store even more supplies for families in need!
"It is so wonderful to see our communities come together to support each other in times of need," said Rachel Sanborn, spokeswoman for Miller Poultry, OrlanD.
The food pantry distributes to families once per month, and each family leaves with a grocery cart full of food to support them, including meat, produce and non-perishable items.
"Miller Poultry was honored to donate 240 pounds of chicken thighs and 2,400 packages of chicken sausages this year," Sanborn said.
If people would like to donate, the food pantry is needing peanut butter, canned goods (including meat), monetary donations and they also accept donations in the form of garage sale items which they will store and sell through a spring fundraiser.
"While the holidays are a great time to donate, they accept donations all year round," Sanborn said.
Donations can be dropped off at the Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater St., Fremont.
For more information, contact Melissa Higbee, Director of FYCO at Melissa@HopeHouseFYCO.org or 667-4467
To learn more about FYCO, visit HopeHouseFYCO.org
