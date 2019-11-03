GM assembly workers return after strike
FORT WAYNE — General Motors Co.’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant resumed its pickup production last weekend after members of the union representing its hourly workers ended a strike with the ratification of a new labor contract.
The plant employs about 4,500, including temporary workers, making Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. UAW Local 2209 represents everyone there with the exception of about 300 management positions.
Members of the local, who had been on strike with the rest of GM’s UAW workers since Sept. 16, went over details of the contract during Oct. 23 meetings at Ceruti’s Banquet & Event Center and completed their voting on the contract Oct. 25.
Seized horse dies in foster care
LAGRANGE — The horse at the center of an investigation of Shipshewana man charged with animal neglect has died while in foster care, according to a Facebook message posted by the Indiana Horse Rescue.
The horse, Mica, died Sunday night, Oct. 27, on a foster farm where she was placed by the Frankfort based organization. The horse was seized by LaGrange and state authorities from a farm located halfway between Howe and LaGrange on S.R. 9 on Sept. 24 because of concern for injuries on the horse’s front legs and chest.
The LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos charged the horse’s owner, Larry Myers Sr. of Shipshewana, with animal neglect and then seized the animal. Myers provided officials with paperwork showing he had only owned the horse for five days when it was seized. He’d purchased the animal from a pen at a local auction. Myers had attempted to bandage up the animal’s injuries.
Campos said he and a representative of the State Board of Animal Health agreed Myers wasn’t providing the animal with the level of veterinarian care its injuries required. They seized the horse and turned it over to Indiana Horse Rescue, a not-for-profit organization.
Hamilton teachers to receive raises
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools teachers will receive a 1% salary increase and $1,000 will be added to their base salaries under the terms of a teacher contract approved by the Hamilton Community Schools board Oct. 21.
The additional compensation will be awarded to teachers receiving an evaluation of “effective” or “highly effective.” The contract runs Aug. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
According to the contract, the salary range for teachers in the district is $33,476 to $59,653.
“I appreciate working with our (teachers’) association,” said Superintendent Tony Cassel. “It’s a fair agreement, which recognizes their hard work. They also recognize our position. We appreciate the work that they do.”
Steuben Council on Aging construction begins
ANGOLA — Shovels have started digging and a sign is now up at the new home of the Steuben County Council on Aging.
Tuesday morning, a crowd that included COA and elected officials and several community members and donors gathered on the property to celebrate the occasion. The new home of the COA is at the corner of West Harcourt Road and North Wohlert Street.
Council on Aging Executive Director Denise Kreais said the day was an exciting one for not only COA staff but also for the board and the seniors that have long waited for the agency to have a building of its own.
The groundbreaking is earlier than expected. Originally, Kreais had said the hope was to break ground in early 2020.
The land for the building was donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets, Angola, and construction costs for the new building have been donated by Ralph and Sheri Trine, Lake James.
Avilla council considers bidding on land
AVILLA — Meeting in special session Monday, the Avilla Town Council approved a resolution to participate in an auction involving land next to the town park off West Albion Street.
The town council declined to specify what it would do if it were able to obtain the property, saying it would be for “future use.”
Schrader Auction will be auctioning off approximately 81 acres of land in four tracts beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Country Heritage Winery, 0185 C.R. 68, LaOtto.
The land abuts the western boundary of the Avilla Town Park, and is outside of the town’s corporate limits but within the town’s zoning jurisdiction.
The land is zoned for agricultural uses.
New bus service launches in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — If you need to get to get around Kendallville but you don’t have transportation, a new bus/shuttle service starting in the city can help you get where you need to go.
Fort Wayne-based Employment Transportation Services is launching a new bus route in Kendallville that will loop the city from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, shuttling riders between some residential centers to areas primarily along the U.S. 6 corridor.
The new service will operate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The route focuses on hitting residential areas including apartment complexes and mobile home parks, then makes stops near the downtown, the city’s east side and the U.S. 6 business corridor.
West Noble seeks two-year teacher contract
LIGONIER — West Noble School Corp. is on its way to approving a master contract for teachers, holding a required public hearing at its meeting Monday night.
No members of the public spoke at the hearing. Superintendent Galen Mast said the goal in negotiations is getting a two-year contract, the maximum allowed by the state.
Mast said the language in the contract remains essentially the same, but effort went into improving the compensation for teachers in their first or second year.
Mast said the district will move to a different compensation model, from a “points” system to a “levels” system.
“We stole the model from DeKalb Eastern,” Mast said.
Albion may form residential TIF district
ALBION — The town of Albion is considering becoming the first community in Indiana to create a residential TIF district to spur housing growth.
At the Albion Town Council’s Oct. 22 meeting, the council approved a $7,250 capped contract with Indianapolis-based accounting firm LWG to investigate the financial costs of creating a new housing development and the expected revenues that eventually would come back to the town.
The town has been negotiating with a landowner over the purchase of between 45-90 acres of ground. Town officials declined to identify the location of the property because negotiations are ongoing.
During its meeting, the council did divulge the current asking price of $18,000 per acre may be too rich for its blood.
“I just think that’s an awful lot of money,” Councilman Don Shultz said. “I think there’s other ground that could be purchased.” Other council members seemed to agree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.