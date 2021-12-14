ANGOLA — The director of the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County asked the board of trustees to consider updating the library’s COVID-19 employee relief policy to reflect the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s newest recommendations after two employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
“Something we didn’t put in our policy is anything about getting tested. We went 21 months without anything and then had two employees in the last two weeks,” said Director Sonja Dintaman-Dorris. “Both were breakthroughs for people that have been vaccinated.”
Following contact tracing recommendations, Dintaman-Dorris said all but one staff member received a negative test result. The lone staff member has declined testing and was subsequently placed in quarantine per the library’s current employee relief policy.
“This is one of the few safe places we have for people in the community anymore, for older people and for children and we need to try to keep it that way for as long as we can,” said David Olson, board treasurer.
The board agreed to discuss any possible future changes with legal counsel prior to giving approval.
Dintaman-Dorris said the staff always wear masks while working and that patrons are strongly encouraged to take similar precautions. Masks for patrons, however, are not required to enter the building.
Dintaman-Dorris also showed the board several digitally created murals by local artist Amy Buchs, asking them to choose one that would best fit the wall space leading to the children’s department. Board members picked a mural depicting butterflies gradually turning into books as well as other images, however, the board chose to only retain the butterfly portion of the mural.
“I can discuss this with the artist, to see what she can do to alter this image to only include the first half of the image and start it a further down the wall,” Dintaman-Dorris said.
Dintaman-Dorris told the board the 2022 budget, including the appropriations for new chillers, has been approved by the Steuben County Council.
Earlier this year the board approved allocating nearly $130,000 in the 2022 budget to demolish and replace the 32-year-old, 40-ton air-cooled chiller, two new refrigeration circuits, as well as a new brick enclosed area for it to be housed.
The next Carnegie board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 in the lower level conference room, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola.
