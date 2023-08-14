GARRETT — The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post has been requested to investigate a shooting that occurred earlier today in Garrett.
At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, officers with the Garrett Police Department and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting that occurred on East Edgewater Drive North in the North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park in Garrett.
Officers arrived and located a 16-year-old male victim that was then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The male victim is reported to be in stable condition, police said in a news release.
The Indiana State Police was requested to conduct the investigation and process the scene. A person of interest is currently in custody.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information to release currently.
