ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Landon A. Lawhead, 26, of the 400 block of Wallen Hills, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony intimidation and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jason R. Silcox, 28, of the 1300 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.