Seven people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joseph D. Clapp, 42, of the 6900 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at Deborah Drive, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jeffery M. Dean, 22, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Devin K. Hill, 31, homeless of Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony burglary.
• Lacey N. Icenhour, 28, of the 11000 block of Ross Street, Leesburg, Florida, arrested at the jail on charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
• Patrick B. Jones, 34, of the 800 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Lisa C. McGee, 53, of the 9900 block of Tiffany Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 500 block of South C.R. 650W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kelly D. Moe, 38, of the 5200 block of Bonn Road, Jonesville, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
