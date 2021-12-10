ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Café has joined forces with Literacy for Companionship to collect books for its program.
Youth from Cahoots, a nonprofit youth outreach in Angola, are teaming up with Literacy for Companionship, a Fort Wayne-based organization that seeks to educate and empower children with the skills and confidence necessary to be good readers, while helping them understand the importance of showing animals compassion and empathy.
Literacy for Companionship works with seven shelters across northeastern Indiana.
Cahoots youth will be collecting books for use shelters that participate in the literacy program.
For the past four years, families from as far away as Fort Wayne have come to the Steuben Shelter to read to the pets on the first Saturday of the month.
A Steuben County Community Foundation grant funded a shelf full of books that are enjoyed not just by the children who read them but by dogs and cats at the shelter.
To further the program at other sites, including a new guinea pig shelter in Auburn, the Cahoots Coffee Café Youth Advisory Council partnered with Literacy for Companionship to collect books in a box at the café, 218 W. Maumee St. Gently used books, with a focus on short children’s stories, can be donated during business hours.
“I love this idea,” said Cahoots Youth Advisory Council President Olivia Stoy. “I think it will be so fun for kids during the holiday season.”
Cahoots Executive Director Tom Adamson said having local youth raising awareness about a literacy program will further Cahoots’ mission of helping young people thrive.
“I think it’s a great way for Cahoots to get involved with the community,” said youth council Secretary Katherine Baker.
The goal is to collect 1,000 books by Jan. 7. Boxes are available in several other cities and Literacy for Companionship will hold a Book Drive-In in conjunction with Big City Cars, Fort Wayne.
Participating shelters are in Steuben County, Kosciusko County, Wabash County, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Whitley County and Auburn. Literacy for Companionship CEO Angela Ihrie encouraged more shelters to get involved by contacting her at lforcompanionship.org or calling 204-1200.
Each shelter will get a permanent library. Ihrie said books will be an ongoing need. “Cats, guinea pigs and bunnies love to eat our books,” she said.
The books at participating libraries will be swapped from time to time to keep the material fresh for local readers.
“The kids love choosing books,” said Ihrie. The program reaches around 600 children a year.
“It’s a good opportunity for children not only to practice their literacy but also get them involved in philanthropy and volunteering,” said Marcus Miller, vice president of the Cahoots Youth Advisory Council.
In conjunction with the reading program, Literacy for Companionship champions Cards for Kindness on its web site at lforcompanionship.org/cards-for-kindness. It allows people to enter an inspiring message for the young readers. The messages are placed inside the covers of the books in the shelter libraries.
