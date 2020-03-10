ANGOLA — Building on the strength of its Department of Mathematics and Physics and providing students with the skills needed to help businesses mitigate risk, Trine University has launched a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science degree program.
Classes for the new program begin in August.
The Bachelor of Science in actuarial science, which will be among programs offered in Trine’s Jannen School of Arts and Sciences, prepares students for a career as an actuary. Graduates will have the knowledge and skills to pass the preliminary exams given by the Society of Actuaries, as well as the foundation needed to prepare to pass the remaining exams offered by the society.
“With Chicago and Cincinnati, in particular, having some of the highest concentrations of actuaries in the United States, this region has a growing need for these professionals. Our program will equip graduates with the broad range of mathematics, probability and finance needed to succeed,” said Marissa Ford, chair of Trine’s Department of Mathematics and Physics. “U.S. News and World Reports ranks being an actuary as one of the best jobs in the U.S., so we are preparing students for a career that pays well and has a high level of job satisfaction.”
The degree will prepare graduates to work in government or for any business that needs to manage financial risk, including insurance companies, consulting firms, large corporations, hospitals, banks and investment firms.
The Bachelor of Science in actuarial science continues the university’s long history of offering programs that lead to employment for graduates. Over the past seven years, more than 99 percent of Trine graduates have been employed or in graduate school within six months of commencement.
For more information on actuarial science at Trine University, visit trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.