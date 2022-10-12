ORLAND — Officers with the Orland Police Department will soon have two new weapons thanks to donations received.
Town Marshal Kenneth Steele shared the news during a recently Orland Town Council meeting.
Donations will fund two new rifles and all the accessories to go with them, such as the optics and magazines.
He said the department is also looking at purchasing night vision equipment — with the donation fund — that would allow officers visibility in dark areas and at night.
The night vision equipment can be utilized when it isn’t safe to utilize a flashlight.
“That will be used for the staff when we are working at night,” Steele said.
Council member Robin Sears asked if it would be worth procuring training equipment MantisX or a similar system for target practice. MantisX can analyze the movement of the firearm during the trigger pull, promote improvements and keep track of shooting records.
Steele said although it was a good idea, except for the high price of such training equipment, it was also a questionable purchase in terms of its longevity, due to initial issues with the equipment’s software.
“I looked at it, but they were having some trouble with them,” said Steele. “Longevity wise if they use them very much, they were breaking.”
Steele also said that despite modern training systems that use lasers, the police officers still need real rifle and handgun shooting practice because lasers do not have recoil.
“You still need to shoot the rifles and handguns because you don’t have any recoil,” he said.
He said that nevertheless the town could use such training equipment for introducing new staff to training. It would be another training tool and a step up for the department, but he was not sure if it was worth $500-$1,000 per unit.
“Until I know that they were going to be a really good platform, I didn’t want to waste somewhere between $700 and $1,000,” said Steele.
He said that MantisX is expensive, but it had not yet proven itself to the point where Orland would be ready to spend money on it. Steele said that they were going to wait to see if the second generation is more durable and whether it would last.
Steele said that one set of such training equipment was available in Steuben County at the Sheriff’s Office, but “the vast majority of departments have not been able to use it.”
He said using the equipment requires an officer certified as a firearms instructor. Steele said he was going through his instructor development, and he had already done his firearms instructor pre-qualifications.
“Plus, it will benefit us as I would be our own firearms instructor that I can help not only our department, but also other departments in the county,” Steele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.