FLINT — Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District raised its hiring wage for a maintenance man to $21 an hour at Thursday night's board meeting.
Superintendent Bryan Klein said he could not find a candidate at the current rate. The change in wages approved by the board included raises for some other long-time employees to bring them in line with the potential new hire.
"People are having a hard time finding bodies," said board president Rob Moreland. Three board members were absent Thursday.
The board members in attendance OK'd the new rate, which will add $22,000 to the 2020 budget. At the September meeting, the board approved a 2020 budget of $5.6 million.
It will meet again on Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. to award bids for a filter project at the sewer plant. That day is the deadline to meet State Revolving Fund loan requirements for the major infrastructure overhaul.
Construction is expected to occur in 2022. It will include a building expansion and cloth media filter technology. It is expected to reduce the amount of solids sent into secondary treatment, which could save energy and increase capacity.
The district has been promised a $2.5 SRF grant, which will allow it to borrow less than $1 million to complete the upgrade. Due to the additional project, customer rates are expected to go up next year.
The bids will be received on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. Twenty-two construction companies and subcontractors have expressed interest, said Jones Petrie Rafinski engineer Steve Henschen.
The board is also expected to meet in executive session to discuss pending litigation. This week, district attorney Andrew Boxberger met with representatives from the town of Fremont in regards to the district's declaratory action to disconnect from the Fremont municipal sewer system.
"We did not resolve the matter," said Boxberger.
Effluent from some district locations on the northeastern edge of the district has been handled by Fremont. The district has been in discussions with Fremont for years and an expansion that is now 60 percent complete will allow the district to fully serve all the customers.
