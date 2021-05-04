ORLAND — The Joyce Public Library is getting its first significant exterior improvements in recent memory.
JPL has retained Atlas Building Services to "tuckpoint" the brick exterior of the century-old library building, which is located at the northeast corner of State Road 120 and State Road 327 in downtown Orland.
In the masonry world, tuckpointing refers to the process of removing portions of deteriorating mortar in between the bricks and applying a new coat that matches the original. Finally, a thin line of putty in a contrasting color is painted in a line down the middle of the joint, giving the appearance of a new, well-maintained brick facade.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime project," JPL Director Bonnie Hollman said in a Wednesday phone call. "Nobody at the library can remember the last time any exterior work was done."
Work on the building has already begun and is expected to last between three and five weeks, Hollman said, depending on the weather and manpower available to the contractors. On Thursday morning, scaffolding and a crane were spotted at the library building, but no workers were present, likely due to the rain.
JPL will remain open for its normal business hours while the exterior repairs are ongoing.
The interior of the library has been completely remodeled in recent years and continues to loan books and offer free WiFi in addition to having a summer reading program for the local children, Hollman said. Millgrove Township residents may use the library free of charge.
According a news release, the cost of the restoration will exceed $45,000. Millgrove Township has pledged $35,000, but efforts are underway to raise the remaining funds necessary for the historic renovation.
Additional funds might be needed to restore the mural on the same side of the building, which was originally painted by Maurice Marks in 1984.
Hollman said JPL's Board of Directors believe the building, constructed in 1903, is structurally sound and with the exterior repairs complete it will remain a sound building for many more years.
Patrons and supporters of the library, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, are encouraged to watch for opportunities to donate to the project on Facebook, as well as an announcement for a future open house once renovations are completed.
