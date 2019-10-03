ANGOLA — What the coming months will bring in terms of weather is being forecast by top weather agencies heading into the next few months.
After what has been a relatively wet year for the four-county area of northeast Indiana, the National Weather Service is calling for average precipitation in the coming three months with the possibility of warmer-than-normal temperatures.
AccuWeather’s long-range forecast team is predicting similar weather, with the possibility that the polar vortex might make its presence known later in the winter season. The Weather Service’s long-range forecast only goes through December while AccuWeather stretches into the new year.
Last January the polar vortex unleashed a record cold snap across much of the U.S., but at least for the first part of winter, the polar vortex isn’t expected to make a debut, said Paul Pastelok, long-range weather forecaster. While Pastelok cautioned that predicting exactly how the polar vortex will behave several months out is difficult to do, he stated that it could still be a key player in part of the winter.
“The polar vortex is particularly strong this year, and that means that frigid air is likely to remain locked up over the polar region early in winter,” Pastelok said. Instead, cold air that could reach the Midwest at times early in the season is likely to originate from a Siberian Connection, rather than straight from the North Pole, and that has implications on just how cold it will get.
However, conditions may change and allow the polar vortex and accompanying Arctic air to bust loose later during the winter, he said.
With such a pattern expected this winter, milder-than-normal weather will kick off the season in December across the northern and central Plains states.
But it won’t last for long.
Arctic air is expected to surge into the region at points during the season, although it’s too soon to tell exactly where the coldest conditions will take hold.
Pastelok predicts near- to below-normal snowfall across the northern Plains, with near- to above-normal totals in the central Plains.
Farther east, in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, cold air will encourage a number of lake-effect snow events.
Residents will want to stock up on shovels, as an above-normal season for snowfall is in the offing.
That could add to an already wet year. As of Tuesday, Angola was exactly 11 inches above normal for precipitation, year to date, with 41.45 inches having been recorded by Tim Tyler, cooperative weather observer for Angola. That is already above the typical average for an entire year, which is around 38 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.