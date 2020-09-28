INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Debate Commission has selected two Hoosier academics as moderators of its upcoming gubernatorial debates scheduled in October, Andy Downs and Nadia E. Brown.
Downs, associate professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne and board member of the commission, will moderate Tuesday, Oct. 20. Downs is the first director of PFW’s Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, a nonpartisan organization that helps people understand the role of politics and government in their daily lives.
Brown, associate professor and University Faculty Scholar of political science and African American Studies at Purdue University, will moderate Tuesday, Oct. 27. Brown is the author of the award-winning “Sisters in the Statehouse: Black women and Legislative Decision Making” and the lead editor of “Politics, Groups and Identities.”
The governor’s race is a three-way contest this year between incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb, Democrat Woodrow “Woody” Myers and Libertarian Donald G. Rainwater II.
Both debates will be broadcast live from WFYI in Indianapolis and air from 7-8 p.m.
As is the practice with all commission debates dating to 2008, the questions come from the public. Voters can submit their questions for consideration on the commission’s website indianadebatecommission.com through Thursday, Oct. 15.
Because of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, both debates will be conducted without live audiences. However, voters whose questions have been selected by the commission may be able to ask their questions via pretaped video.
The commission, through its broadcast partner, will provide a live broadcast feed and web stream to news media outlets across Indiana for viewers statewide. In addition, Hoosiers will be able to view the debates via live stream on the Indiana Debate Commission website and YouTube channel.
The major underwriter for this year’s two debates is AARP Indiana.
The Indiana Debate Commission is a non-partisan, statewide group representing citizen and media affiliates dedicated to promoting debates at the state level. The volunteer commission, which incorporated in 2007 and is organized as a 501c3, works with candidates, sponsors, venues and citizen groups to promote open, unbiased and transparent debates for Hoosier voters. For more information visit: indianadebatecommission.com.
