INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb promoted a new statewide campaign to practice social distancing in his daily talk with Hoosiers Wednesday.
The governor introduced “#INthistogether,” saying, “Social distancing is the most important and the most effective tool we have to defeat COVID-19.”
“It only works if we all do this together,” said Eli Lilly & Co. CEO David Ricks, who joined Holcomb for Tuesday afternoon’s news conference.
Ricks encouraged Hoosiers to visit the campaign’s website at inthistogethercampaign.com.
“We can do this the best of any state … and, as the governor said, it will save lives,” Ricks said about social distancing. He unveiled the campaign’s motto, “Spread the word, don’t spread the virus.”
“We don’t want to become one of the hot spots in the country” for COVID-19, Holcomb said later in the news conference. “That will come down, most importantly, to our own behavior.”
As numbers of deaths and infections in Indiana mount daily, “We’re not at the peak yet … we’re sailing into this storm together, and we’re going to need everyone on deck,” Holcomb said. “Prepare to stay hunkered down, Hoosiers.”
After days of citing dire statistics and imposing new rules to limit activity, Holcomb accentuated the positive Wednesday.
“There is so much good going on out there. It makes me so proud,” he said.
Holcomb especially praised a reported 11,000 retired medical professionals he said are “courageously stepping back into this arena“ to provide care.
He added, “Although we don’t have any new executive orders today, stay tuned. We’ll be here tomorrow, and we will,” Holcomb said.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reported that Indiana has “increased our testing capacity significantly.”
Eli Lilly & Co. processed a new high of of 458 tests for the state Tuesday, plus 436 drive-through tests for health care professionals and high-risk people, Box saie.
While test supplies remain limited, testing will be targeted to symptomatic people who are at high risk due to medical conditions, even if they are not hospitalized, Box said. The priority group for testing will include pregnant women.
Indiana is sending 3,000 coronavirus test kits to nine hospital systems that are critically low, and the state soon will be receiving 15 machines for rapid tests developed by Abbott Laboratories, she said.
Personal protective equipment for health workers and first responders continues to be in high demand, Box said. Businesses that want to donate PPE can contact covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
Holcomb said Indiana is not testing the “worried well” — people with no symptoms who want to know if they have been exposed to the virus. That rule includes him.
“I don’t need to be tested right now,” Holcomb said. “Should that day come, I will be.”
