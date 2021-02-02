ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council scrapped the first draft of an ordinance that would have banned public access to the mound that is home to the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument after several council members expressed concern that the ordinance would infringe on people’s constitutional freedom of speech and right to assemble.
After a lengthy discussion about the proposed ordinance during Monday’s Council meeting, Councilman Dave Martin made a motion to throw out the document. Council agreed to indefinitely table the matter, but left open the possibility of revisiting the issue at a later date.
“I think restricting a public place for people to go up and look at a public monument is a terrible thing to do,” Martin said in the lead up to his motion to dump the proposed ordinance. “I think any kind of restriction on free speech is not something we want to do.”
“I think it’s a terrible road to go down,” he continued. “I feel the frustration of Councilwoman (Kathy) Armstrong and Councilman (Gary) Crum. We’ve seen flags and signs and loudspeakers and firearms, but as long as they are doing it in a peaceful manner and not being destructive I don’t have a problem with them doing it.”
Martin went on to say that the city already has ordinances in its municipal code that can be enforced if things were to get out of hand.
“If they are destructive, if they do deface the monument, if there is any kind of vandalism, the monument and the entire downtown is under surveillance constantly, and we have all kinds of laws and rules and ordinances and ways to deal with violence and destruction,” he said. “But if they’re out their peacefully, regardless of what their message is or whether we agree with it or not, they have the right to say what they want to say, and I fully defend them on it.”
The language of the ordinance that Council looked at Monday was drafted by Kim Shoup, the city’s attorney, at the request of the mayor, who asked him to look into the matter after Crum asked whether the city could enact an ordinance to keep protesters and demonstrators from using the mound as a staging site.
Crum, along with Armstrong and others in the community, have raised concerns about the wisdom of allowing demonstrators to protest on the mound that surrounds the monument, citing both the monument’s history as a war memorial and public safety concerns because of its location as reasons to consider putting some limits on public access.
As recently as 2009, Angola had an unofficial policy of prohibiting demonstrations at the monument. In one incident, Tea Party protestors were instructed by police to vacate the mound. They were told the site was “sacred.”
The safety concerns with allowing the site to be used as a gathering place for protesters stem from the lack of crosswalks leading to the mound and the near-constant amount of traffic passing through the roundabout.
However, the draft ordinance Shoup came up with went too far for many of the body’s elected members, several of whom didn’t like that the ordinance would have also kept individuals from visiting the mound for non-protest related reasons.
Crum clarified his position Monday, saying he initially wanted to know whether an ordinance could be worded in a way that would prohibit demonstrations on the mound but not limit public access.
“That’s the first thought that occurred to me,” Shoup responded, “but that’s absolutely illegal. That’s unconstitutional, that’s a restriction of freedom of speech that’s not permissible.”
Shoup told Council members that an ordinance directly solely at keeping protesters off of the mound wouldn’t meet constitutional muster in court, and so if the city wanted to move forward they would be forced to take an all-or-nothing approach.
“The phraseology that would be applied by the courts is that we would be ‘regulating content’ of speech,” he said. “That’s the problem. You can’t say you cannot demonstrate but you can be here. Because speech is more than words, it can be symbolic ... so you can’t just say no demonstrations on the mound because that’s a regulation of content.
“In order to make this defensible, it has to apply to everyone. If anyone can go on the mound, everyone can go on the mound. If no one can go on the mound, then no one can go on the mound.
“I feel very confident that I could defend this ordinance in court, as written, but if there starts to be exceptions added to it, it will weaken it probably fatally.”
Armstrong, who during the previous meeting echoed Crum’s call for the city to look into the legal options regarding protests at the mound, said Monday that she couldn’t support the draft ordinance as it was written, but wasn’t sure if there weren’t other ways to approach the issue.
“The ordinance as it is written is not acceptable,” she said. “Taxpayers pay for the mound. The words there are meant to be read and you can’t read them from across the street, and we need to honor the people that the monument was put up for.
“I’m not positive that perhaps there’s another way to look at this. I would like to propose or ask that I could have a month to put together a commission, task force or work group to look at this. I think there might be another way to approach this.
“I also want to remind those on the call that it hasn’t been that long ago that we were able to keep out undesirable businesses north of town that people said can’t be done. So it probably can be done, we just need to be very thoughtful about how it happens.”
Armstrong was reference the fight against Alva Butler and his effort to put in a strip club in the former 101 Lounge on Wendell Jacob Avenue. That battle was fought over the course of about two years in federal district court before Butler dropped his case due to the ailing health of his wife.
Shortly after, Martin initiated a motion to scrap the ordinance as written but suggested Council remain open to revisiting the issue later this spring if any members wished to discuss it further.
Mayor Hickman reassured those present that if the issue is brought up again there will be an opportunity for the public to give their input on what, if anything should be done about the increasing frequency of demonstrations at the historic landmark.
“If we move forward at all, maybe after the next meeting when we can all get together in a room, then we can have our citizens come in face-to-face and give their concerns one way or another,” he said.
