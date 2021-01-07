Four people attested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday.
• Robert P. Fortman Jr., 35, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Thomas E. Harrell, 45, of Lane 100 Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, arrested in the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Roger W. Raske, 25, of the 200 block of West Broad Street, arrested in the 7700 block of North Ray Road, Fremont, warrants alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 34, of the 00 block of South John Court, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
