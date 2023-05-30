ANGOLA —Students from Impact Institute's welding program are pretty pumped to have one of their projects featured as one of the works of sculpture that will be on display in Angola for a year.
The student-generated project will be among the featured artists during the Mayor’s Art Council’s annual “Sculptures Angola” installation on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, students from the Impact Institute’s welding program will display their creation, “Sunflower,” downtown on the Public Square.
"We were building it but we didn't know what we were going to do with it," said one student featured in a video.
It was decided to enter the highly competitive judging process for the Angola display, which features four artists' works in each quadrant of the Public Square.
The Council’s yearly initiative provides four artists the opportunity for their work to be leased for approximately one year from the date of installation.
One of the students said their effort was to make some of the leaves look as realistic as possible, but the edges had to be made safe for public display.
The cotyledons — the embriotic leaves of a plant — were created using old metal tractor seats.
"Sunflower" joins the remaining lineup of sculptures that includes “Daphne” by Gregory Mendez and sponsored by LINKS Creative Alliance; “Welcome” by Greg Summers and sponsored by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital; and “Almost Infinity” by Maureen Gray and sponsored by Univertical.
Artists were required to be 18 years old or older and their sculpture needed to be both original and completed within the last five years.
Creations also are each a minimum of 3 feet in height and able to withstand an outdoor seasonal environment. The city of Angola provides concrete pads to display the work.
For more information about the Council’s initiative, visit angolain.org.
