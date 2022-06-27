Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Terry B. Best, 31, of the 1500 block of Hazel Street, Auburn, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dillon J. Book, 24, of the 8600 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on Reed Road at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew T. Davisson, 32, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Wendell Jacob Avenue at North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Wilsonny O. Excelus, 22, of the 3900 block of Newport Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 329 mile marker on charges of felony intimidation and pointing a firearm and misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan R. Gamble, 24, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 600 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging a felony.
• Jessica L. Goble, 30, of the 700 block of West West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 2, Hudson, on a warrant alleging felony vehicle theft.
• Jessica N. Jones, 30, of the 2500 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Alicia R. Kaiser, 35, of the 1100 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• David W. Marshall, 29, of the 711 block of East Broad Street, arrested on Pine Run at Apple Hill Way on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 36, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on Maumee Street at McKinley Street on a charge of felony counterfeiting and application fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.