Pictured at Ridg-U-Rak Inc. in Pennsylvania are, standing, from left, Rick L. James, chair of Trine University's Board of Trustees, Ray Stuckey, executive director of campaigns and major gifts at Trine, John Pellegrino Jr., Mark Pellegrino, John Pellegrino and Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. Mary Pellegrino is seated in front. John Pellegrino, a 1960 Trine University alumnus, and Mary Pellegrino will donate $3 million toward efforts to build a new student design center on Trine's Angola campus.