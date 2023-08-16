ANGOLA — Northeast Indiana's congressional delegation appears divided on the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Or at least they have been somewhat quiet.
On Monday night, Trump was indicted for a fourth time, this one in Georgia along with 18 alleged co-conspirators. The allegations are that Trump and the others conspired to overturn the election result in Georgia through a variety of means and conducted other criminal activity following the 2020 election.
Of the two senators and one congressman representing northeast Indiana, only Sen. Mike Braun provided a statement on the latest indictment.
Braun's statement echoed that of many on Capitol Hill, that President Joe Biden has weaponized the federal government against his chief rival as Trump seeks the office yet a third time, even though Monday's charges were brought in state court in Georgia.
“Another week, another attempt by President Biden and his party’s prosecutors to put their leading political rival behind bars and interfere with the 2024 presidential election. President Biden’s weaponization of the justice system will cause irreversible damage to our nation and divide us further," Braun's statement said.
On the other side of the coin, Indiana's other Republican senator, Todd Young, came out against candidate Trump in an event in Muncie on Tuesday.
Young said the latest criminal indictments against Trump were "more of the same" and he urged Republicans to move on and find a candidate who can defeat Biden in 2024, "Someone who can actually win come next November," Young was quoted as saying in the Muncie Star Press.
Trump also faces three other indictments, including two federal cases related to actions after the 2020 election and refusing to turn over classified documents removed from Washington, D.C., and a New York case involving allegations he paid hush money to a porn star so it wouldn't be revealed during the 2016 campaign that he won against Hillary Clinton.
One of Trump's staunchest supporters, 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks, has yet to put out any statements about the indictment from Monday but has stood by the 45th president following the other indictments.
He did repost on X, formerly Twitter, a post of a national conservative radio commentator who questioned the wisdom of the indictment that included a photo of District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, Georgia, who brought the most recent charges against Trump.
Banks posted a number of Tweets on Aug. 1 after Special Council Jack Smith brought charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and the attempt the overturning of the 2020 presidential election won by Biden.
Banks has recently posted social media comments calling Smith a "national disgrace," has questioned why Clinton has not been jailed and has called for the impeachment of Biden, a reflection of many on the far-right.
It is not known if Banks does his own posting on social media or if he leaves it to staff. KPC Media reached out to Banks' press secretary for comment but no response was provided.
One area where Banks, the leading Republican to be nominated to replace Braun in the upper chamber, is on point is his comment that each indictment only helps Trump in national polling.
Reporting from The Associated Press spelled that out on Wednesday, at least among Republicans.
Nearly two-thirds of Republicans — 63% — now say they want the former president to run again, according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s up slightly from the 55% who said the same in April when Trump began facing a series of criminal charges. Seven in 10 Republicans now have a favorable opinion of Trump, an uptick from the 60% who said so two months ago.
"But in a crucial warning sign for the former president and his supporters, Trump faces glaring vulnerabilities heading into a general election, with many Americans strongly dug in against him. While most Republicans — 74% — say they would support him in November 2024, 53% of Americans say they would definitely not support him if he is the nominee. Another 11% say they would probably not support him in November 2024," the AP reported.
