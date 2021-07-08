ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft kicks off today with a special feature: The event’s first ever father-daughter pilots.
Balloons Aloft runs through Sunday at Angola High School.
Rick Kerber, a second-generation balloon pilot, has been flying at Angola Balloons Aloft for eight years now, but this will be the first year that his daughter, Jennie Kerber, will be flying alongside him.
“I’m really grateful for the event organizers and giving myself and my daughter this opportunity,” Rick said. “Not too many dads get to say this.”
Rick will be flying the Michigan Cat, which is sponsored by his employer, Michigan CAT, who he has been working with for nearly 37 years. Jennie will be flying Challenge Accepted, a balloon that she made herself over the course of three weeks with the help of her friends.
For the Kerbers, balloon piloting is an enduring tradition. Rick developed a childhood love for balloons while watching and helping the other pilots in his family, and Jennie showed the same affinity when she was young.
Rick took her out to a balloon for the first time when she was only 1 year old, and even then he already knew.
“She had that magical look on her face when she saw the balloon,” he said.
When Jennie was 11, she told Rick that she wanted to follow in his footsteps. Last year she earned her pilot license, and now, at 22, she is finally able to show off her family’s love of balloons side by side with her father.
“To have my daughter be involved with the sport and see her skills hone in ... how many fathers get to say that the sport they love so much, their daughter is involved and creating her own legacy?” Rick said.
Rick and Jennie will launch their balloons next to each other for the festival's flights.
Angola Balloons Aloft Schedule
Times are approximate and schedules may change without notice. All events during Angola Balloons Aloft are dependent on prevailing weather conditions. The safety of pilots, volunteers and spectators is the primary concern.
Friday
5:15 a.m.: Dawn patrol
7 a.m.: Media flight
4-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
4-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone and food vendors
6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
7 p.m.: Judy Weaver and Glenn Flint Memorial Flight
8-10:30 p.m.: Music by Retro Radio
Twilight: Hot air balloon illumination
Saturday
7 a.m.: Balloon competition and paid balloon rides
8:30-10 a.m.: Classic car show and cruise-in
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antique tractor show
Noon-9 p.m.: Food vendors
Noon-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone
2-4 p.m.: Top contestants from Angola’s Got Talent
6-8 p.m.: Music by Attaboy Band
7 p.m.: Hot air balloon competition flight and pole grab
Twilight: Hot air balloon illumination
Sunday
7 a.m.: Hot air balloon competition flight
