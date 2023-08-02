ANGOLA — A couple local schools are offering opportunities to shop for the upcoming school year in a couple ways.
Prairie Heights Volleyball is offering a shopping experience on Saturday.
The Early Learning Center at Carlin Park Elementary School has its own merchandise available online.
The Prairie Heights Volleyball team is offering “Shop & Serve” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People will allowed to take part in a shopping fundraiser in the gymnasium at Prairie Heights High School.
For $5 per person, ages 10 and older, people can shop, have lunch and socialize.
Numerous vendors will be in attandence, said information from the volleyball team.
At the Early Learning Center, people can shop for necessities for returning to school.
“We recommend checking off the school supply list by purchasing the bucket hat and lightweight jacket,” said Jami Hubbard, director.
The Early Learning Center is working with Graphics Unlimited to make school merch available online.
Proceeds from the sales go back to the Early Learning Center, Hubbard said.
The website for the Early Learning merch store is https://bit.ly/3YkqrmH.
