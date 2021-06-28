Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Brenden T. Dutkiewicz, 32, of the 300 block of East Douglas Street, Ashley, arrested on Interstate 69 at C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dezaray L. Elder, 20, of the 400 block of 14th Street, Rochester, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Krystal M. Ellis, 20, of the 3700 block of West C.R. 50N, arrested on Lane 150 at S.R. 1, Hamilton, on charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ronnie L. Gipple, 53, of the 6000 block of Orland Road, arrested on C.R. 200N at Interstate 69 on a charge of felony driving while suspended with a prior.
• Rosalino M. Guzman, 59, of the 100 block of Superior Street, arrested on Superior Street south of Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Trevor W. Johnson, 21, of the 1200 block of West Lake Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Ransburg Street, south of Main Street, Pleasant Lake, on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended and reckless driving.
• Matthew C. Larsen, 20, of the 2500 block of Fredrick Street, Southfield, Michigan, arrested on Lake 325 Lake James on charges of possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• James M. McDiarmid, 62, of the 200 block of Wyandot Street, Pioneer, Ohio, arrested on U.S. 20 west of C.R. 100E on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jimmy M. Medina, 20, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on S.R. 1 at Lane 150, Hamilton, on charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jonathan L. Perkins, 32, no address listed, arrested in the 1100 block of East C.R. 250S, LaGrange, on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16.
• Herson I. Rodriguez Mendez, 19, of the 100 block of South Superior Street, arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Robert J. Wietecha, 36, of the 500 block of North Randolph Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony intimidation.
