Sitting around the coffee table in the living room of their Auburn home, Jacob, Mason and Chloe Silvarman, of Auburn, play a game of Sorry.
That scene is being played out in homes across America as Americans continue to abide by the stay-at-home orders in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Angie Silvarman said board games help keep her children busy amongst doing eLearning and other chores throughout the day.
Along with playing their favorites including Sorry, which Mason received for Christmas, the children enjoy playing Monopoly, checkers, Connect 4, card games and Jenga. Her children have even started to create their own board games.
On March 23, CNBC reported that board games and jigsaw puzzles were a top seller on Amazon according to Thinknum, a web-based alternative data site.
Games such as Sorry, Jenga and Connect 4 were top sellers. Monopoly and Operation have also been big sellers.
In the piece, Hasbro CEO Brian Golder said that the company is experiencing strong demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mlive.com, a Michigan based newspaper chain, recently reported the top 10 board games purchased on Amazon during the quarantine.
Just like the CNBC report Connect 4, Sorry and Monopoly took the top three spots. The rest of the top 10 included Codenames, Sequence, Zingo, Battleship with Planes (a spinoff of the classic Battleship) Catan the board game, Guess Who and Scrabble.
Local readers shared their favorite board games on Facebook, which saw the card game Phase 10 taking the top spot.
Phase 10 is a card game created in 1982, which is based on a variant of rummy. The objective of the game is to be the first person to complete all 10 phases. A phase is a combination of cards a player must have to lay down, which is stipulated with each round.
The card game is the second-best selling commercial card game behind Mattel’s Uno.
Tied for second place among our readers was Yahtzee and Monopoly.
Richard Deel, of Ligonier, said his family enjoys playing Yahtzee, the classic dice game made by Hasbro.
“I love it when my kids have to say, ‘I guess I will take a zero on my Yahtzee,” Deel commented.
The classic board game Monopoly was created by Lizzie Magie, in the United States in 1903, as a way to demonstrate that an economy which rewards wealth creation is better than one where monopolists work under few constraints. It was first published by Parker Brothers in 1935.
Over the years the board game has been adapted into many themes, it has also seen many game adaptations to peak the interest of new generations.
Also receiving multiple votes were Ticket to Ride, Catan, and Scrabble.
Other games people are enjoying include, card games, Qwirkle, Cards Against Humanity, Rummikub, Risk, Marbles, Uno, Uno Flip, Empire, Mouse Trap, Splendor, Tenzi (a dice game), Life, dominos, Skip Bo and Sequence.
