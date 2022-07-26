ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously allowed the Royal Black Tattoo parlor to open at 114 E. Maumee St. by approving a variance on Monday night.
even though the town Zoning Ordinance accepted in 2008 did not permit for the use of downtown commercial district for tattoo parlors.
“In 2008 it was pretty typical to have stricter standards of where tattoo parlors could go,” said Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay.
The current Zoning Ordinance only permits tattoo parlors in C2 district, she said. The downtown is zoned DC, or downtown commercial.
In today’s culture, however, “that is a bit different,” Barclay said, and the view of tattoo parlors is changing. Allowing the Royal Black Tattoo to downtown commercial is “pretty consistent” with other commercial types that the city already has, said Barclay, and there are no parking requirements for the downtown district.
“It seems to work for our community and our downtown, so we allowed that,” said Barclay.
Royal Black Tattoo is relocating from its previous location at 603 N. Wayne St. where the parlor was located for more than a year.
Owner and piercing master Angel Webster said they liked the location closer to the Public Square.
“It gives us better walk-in availability,” said Webster.
She said now they have people in every day, and she has a tattoo apprentice, and her husband as a tattoo artist are booked out into October.
Webster said the new location is only about five minutes away from the old one, and that it is right in the middle of downtown Angola.
Webster said they really liked the new location, and the rent at the new location turned out to be less expensive than what they are paying now. When they went to lease the new space they did not know tattoo shops were not allowed “up at the mound, which we thought was not right,” she said.
Webster said that the city also had some considerations about any changes to the historical building that the tattoo shop could make, but the Royal Black Tattoo was not going to obscure “the historical building at all,” she said.
Kim Shoup, city attorney, said that the board asked if the tattoo parlor was going to make changes to the outside of the building, because in that case the Historic Preservation Commission would have to be involved.
“Any projects that come before the board, it’s our chance to let them know that if they propose any signage the Historic Preservation Commission would have to review that, if the projects are in the historic district,” said Barclay.
Casey Webster, co-owner and tattoo artist, said the Royal Black Tattoo was not going to change the facade of the building, and it was not planning on installing any signage except for the non-permanent window signs.
“We don’t plan on changing the building whatsoever, we just want to use the inside,” said Webster. “We are going to put window clings on the windows that what we use now; they are not permanent, and they look great anyway,” said Webster.
The Board of Zoning appeals reasoned that Royal Black Tattoo parlor will not be injurious to the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community, that the need for the use variance arises from some condition peculiar to the property involved, and that the strict application of the terms of the ordinance will constitute an unnecessary hardship, and that the property will fit in the character and development pattern of downtown.
“I’d say good luck, but you’ve been doing it a while,” said the Board of Zoning Appeals Chair Brandt Moore.
