Four people were arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Donald E. Banks II, 39, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Marina Gonzalez, 25, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at Interstate 80, Fremont, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Crystal R. Hendrickson, of the 1100 block of Crestview Drive, Angola, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and probation violation.
• James Herron, 25, of the 1700 block of North Brookfield Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
