LAKE JAMES — Drowning was confirmed as the cause of death of a Romeoville, Illinois, man who died at the first basin on Lake James June 25, said an incident report obtained by The Herald Republican through an Indiana Access to Public Records request.
The report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement also paints the picture of a dramatic scene where Good Samaritans at the Lake James sandbar pulled the victim, Rocky Rutledge, 61, from the lake, and nurses who were on the water performed emergency medical care.
In a June 26 autopsy at St. Joe Hospital, Fort Wayne, it was determined Rutledge died from conditions consistent with drowning. There were no signs of any other medical conditions that would have caused his death, the report said. Because there was a sign of pneumonia, Rutledge was also tested for COVID-19 but the test came back negative.
The report by Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke said the incident occurred after Rutledge stopped at the Lake James sandbar to buy some ice cream from The Galley, a concessions barge on the lake. Rutledge was accompanied by his wife, Lenora Rutledge, 63; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Edward Lesko, both 43, of Birch Run, Michigan; and grandchildren, Nolan, 3, and Mary Lesko, 6.
All but Lenora Rutledge exited the boat, which was secured at the sandbar by an anchor. Typically boats that congregate at the sandbar are secured with sand augers to prevent them from drifting. Sand augers are not supplied with rental boats from Potawatomi Inn, said James Brindle, DNR communications director. And per the rental agreement, people are not supposed to swim from the boats. Other boat rentals, from private marinas operating on all-sports lakes in Steuben County, allow swimming from their boats, and at least one, Corner Landing, on Jimmerson Creek on the Lake James chain, provides sand augers.
The boat became dislodged from the sandbar and started to drift. Rocky Rutledge swam after the boat then called out to Lenora to throw him a life jacket, but it didn’t reach him, the report said. Eventually Rocky went under in about 8-10 feet of water.
Drew Pojar, 38, Beresford, Connecticut, saw a commotion on the Rutledge boat and went over to assist and he saw a body lying on the bottom of the lake.
“Drew stated he dove into the water, grabbed the victim and brought him to the surface,” Beneke’s report said. “Drew stated that he had to push off the bottom of the lake with his feet to reach the surface with the victim.”
Pojar and other people in his boat pulled Rutledge onto the pontoon where Lenora was, and at about the same time, another pontoon with three nurses aboard pulled alongside and got in the boat to start providing emergency medical care.
It was estimated that Rocky Rutledge was under water about a minute before being pulled out of the lake. The nurses, Joann Beecher, 59, Snow Lake; Ashley Brown, 37, Angola, and Lisa Fry, 51, Fort Wayne, administered CPR on Rutledge while the boat was rushed to the docks at Potawatomi Inn.
Beneke happened to be on patrol in the park when the call from Steuben County Communications came through about a possible drowning on the lake just before 1 p.m. He immediately drove to the beach and rushed to the docks with an automated external defibrillator.
After Beneke prepped the victim and connected the AED, the machine said no shock was advised, but said compressions should continue. One of the nurses assisted with mouth-to-mouth, using Beneke’s plastic shield, while he performed compressions until paramedics from Steuben County Emergency Medical Service arrived and took over. Rutledge was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m.
Rutledge’s family was taken to a conference room at Potawatomi Inn where they were consoled by Conservation Officer Chaplain Greg Byman. Officers from the DNR and park staff were taken to another room for a debriefing on the incident.
Assisting at the scene were officials from Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview Samaritan, Steuben County EMS, Pokagon State Park staff and the Indiana State Police.
