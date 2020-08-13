ANGOLA — A new early childhood learning center is being formed in the greater Angola area as childcare and early learning opportunities continue to tighten in the community.
The Vine Early Learning Center will be a faith-based Montessori school with an arts focus and will open be opening this fall, organizers said.
An informational breakfast is being planned to introduce The Vine to the community.
Early learning has been a concern for the community for several years and has only increased since the announcements of closing childcare facilities in the area, a news release from The Vine’s board said.
The Vine has has received funding from several churches yet is independent from a single church entity.
“We will really need to look at community stakeholders and the community of churches to help support a faith-based learning center, yet it’s difficult and costly for churches to have weekly childcare,” said Colleen Everage, board member. “This will help so it is not just one church taking the responsibility. We hope the churches and parishioners in the community will support The Vine and the efforts to offer the best opportunity for wonderful experiences for young children in a quality learning environment.”
The Vine has been seeking grant funding and has been awarded one from the Early Childhood Alliance to fence in an area at SonLight Community Church, the initial location of the facility. SonLight used to operate its own daycare.
The other grant, from Indiana Youth Institute, has funded a consultant to work with the group. That individual is Rob Hanrahan of Angel Funding Consulting. He has been working with the group since early this year.
“As a board, we are very excited for what The Vine Early Center will bring to Steuben County. We know that childcare is a huge need in our county and we are working hard to provide the very best we can. Working with Rob from Angel Funding Consulting has helped us develop a vision that goes well beyond just amazing childcare. We can’t wait to share our vision with the community,” said board member Joel Greenwood, pastor at Fairview Missionary Church.
The board has focused on creating a sustainability plan and would like to share information about The Vine Early Learning Center with the community. The group is planning a breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 8:30 a.m., at 160 Sutton’s Event Center, 160 N. Public Square, in downtown Angola.
Tickets are $20 in advance and limited. People may purchase tickets through any board member, SonLight Community Church, Fairview Missionary Church or at Cahoots Coffee Cafe during business hours.
The Vine, Early Learning Center is 501 © 3 not-for-profit organization.
