With partial returns in Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks clinched the Republican nomination while the Democratic race was too close to call as of press time.
Banks, a two-term Republican member of Congress from northeast Indiana’s 3rd District, held a massive edge over his challenger, Warsaw gastroenterologist Dr. Chris Magiera.
As of 10 p.m. with 74% of precincts reporting, Banks had captured about 85% of the votes in the Republican primary. In Steuben County, Banks received 3,683 votes to 670 for Magiera; he led 3,838 to 681 in Noble County and 2,352 to 587 in LaGrange County.
Coldiron held the lead in a four-man Democratic race with about 34% of the votes. Trailing were Carlos Marcano with 31%, Tommy Schrader with 20% and Jean-Paul Kalonji with 15%. As of 10 p.m., Coldiron held a lead of only about 450 votes over Marcano.
In Steuben County, the vote count saw the same order with Coldiron at 589 votes to Marcano’s 310, Schrader’s 264 and Kalonji’s 148. Coldiron led in Noble County with 514 over Marcano (322), Schrader (272) and Kalonji (174). Coldiron also won LaGrange County, although by only a narrow margin over Marcano.
The results could set up a contest between military veterans in the November election. Banks serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve. In 2014 and 2015, he took a leave of absence from the Indiana State Senate to deploy to Afghanistan. Coldiron deployed twice to Afghanistan with the U.S. Army. He teaches science at Norwell High School.
Banks won his 2016 and 2018 races for Congress in the heavily conservative northeast Indiana 3rd with 70% and 65% of the votes, respectively.
Finals results could not be tallied as of Tuesday night, especially after Allen County — the most populous county in the 3rd District — announced that it would not complete counting absentee ballots until Wednesday.
The Democratic race could be impacted as Allen County finishes it's tally, as the urban county typically has more left-leaning voters than outlying rural counties, which are generally heavily Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.