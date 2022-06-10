FREMONT — Terry and Katie Appell’s home acts as a miniature gallery, their walls adorned by various works of art.
A painter herself, Katie has an eye and comfort for nature-inspired pieces. One sunny day a few weeks ago, Appell came face-to-face with well-known artist Dr. Fred Doloresco, Lake James.
Doloresco had one request: to paint the blooming flowers in the Appell’s yard and Katie along with them. Familiar with the painter’s work, Katie quickly and enthusiastically agreed.
“I had some background on who he was and I was like, ‘yes, yes, paint it’ and then he goes ‘wait a minute, I’m going to put you in the picture.’ So he posed me and told me where to go,” Appell said.
The array of flowers consisted of daisies, irises, day lilies, asiatic lilies, bachelor buttons, wildflowers and poppies. Doloresco was impressed with the colorful display, causing him and his wife to pull into the initially strangers’ driveway.
As time passed, the painters talked about their backgrounds and experience with art. Doloresco is a retired cardiologist and Appell found her footing in painting while living in Alaska.
Appell is a former counselor in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility. Painting began as an escape from her job.
“Alaska is just full of art because it’s so beautiful and then some of the artists were even in the treatment center,” Appell said.
Outside of work, she practiced her newfound craft by watching a famously televised painter.
“There was art at the college there, there was an art class to take. But first, I was watching Bob Ross on Saturday afternoons and I said ‘I can do that.’ So I got some oils and I started painting with Bob Ross,” Appell said.
Following the conversation Doloresco decided to gift the finished painting to the Appells.
“After a while, he said ‘I’m going to give you that painting’ and I said ‘oh my gosh, one of your paintings for free, no way.’ We know how valuable they are,” Appell said. “He’s just the nicest, warmest person.”
"Katie's Garden," as Doloresco titled the piece, has another destination before it can take its place hanging above the Appell’s dining room table. Doloresco looks to place the 20-foot by 24-foot painting in an exhibit temporarily, he then plans to return it to the couple.
Currently, Appell welcomes a group of women into her home to share and celebrate making art. The Paint Ladies, as they refer to themselves, also stay active in the community by attending Angola’s Art Festival yearly.
Katie is the group’s teacher for the various paintings the women do. Similar to Doloresco’s work, the Paint Ladies look to nature for their designs.
“I went online and started researching different painters and painting techniques and I started painting with them (the online painters) so I could keep one week ahead of the girls and teach them. So I have a lot of instructors online,” Appell said.
She continues to host sessions with the group, free of charge. Appell credits her passion for painting and art to her faith.
“I do not charge one penny and I buy all the supplies and supply the girls with them because I love the Lord and I want to share this with them. So they never have to spend a dime,” Appell said.
