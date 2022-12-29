ORLAND – Joyce Public Library starts a new reading group, and it will be an unusual one. Jana Harris, librarian who came up with the idea of the group, said with this initiative the library wanted to engage the residents of Orland and surrounding areas in reading new genres and authors.
“We just have some regular readers, who are just bookworms, and we thought it might be nice to get some of us together and discuss some of the books, and in that way, we could maybe discover other authors that we typically wouldn’t read or other genres that we might not normally read,” said Harris.
She said that hearing someone else talk about a book and share their enthusiasm about it creates an additional incentive to explore that book even if a person would not normally look into it and try it.
“It’s just an opportunity to introduce more people to more books that they might not normally pick up,” said Harris.
She said that the group is primarily intended for the two dozen of their regular readers who come to Joyce Public Library on a regular basis and like to get all the new books that come out, but it is not limited to them, and it might also attract those who come to the library occasionally.
“We are hoping to draw from both categories,” said Harris.
So far four people signed up for the group’s first meeting, but Harris is sure there is nothing wrong with starting small and growing from there. For now, the librarians suggest to all the group members to invite their friends to come with them.
“Hopefully people will be interested and give it a try,” said Harris.
The group, said Harris, will definitely explore the mystery genre that most of the library consistent readers are into, and for that the library orders a lot mystery books every month, but the librarian also hopes to generate new reading experiences introducing both other authors new genres such as historical fiction, comedic novels, and biographies to the group members especially during the first year.
“Those are the things that maybe they wouldn’t normally pick up, but if we introduce them in an interesting manner, maybe that will increase the types of things they want to read,” said Harris.
The first meeting will be devoted to getting to know one another as well as the books as Harris asked the subscribed members to bring their favorite childhood novels with them and share them with each other along with their experiences of becoming consistent readers.
“From that we can build on what they would like to read moving forward,” said Harris.
The system of reading in Joyce Public Library reading group will be different from that in the bigger communities where everybody reads the same book, and then they discuss that. In Orland everybody is invited to read a book of their own choice and deliver the summary at the reading group meeting as the library does not have access to multiple copies.
“We will take a genre, or we will take an author, so everyone will read a different book, but they will have a common bond, and we will come together and discuss that,” said Harris.
The meetings of the group are scheduled for every second Monday of the month. The first Orland reading group meeting is planned for Monday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at Joyce Public Library to accommodate more people despite the fact that this is not the time when the library is normally open.
“We will welcome anybody who wants to come that day,” said Harris.
Those wishing to join the group, she said, are invited to call her cell phone at 620-375-8032 to let the library know they were planning on coming. Phone sign-ups are accepted as late as the day of the meeting.
“There is no real deadline,” she said. “Maybe they will decide that morning, hey, there is a meeting at two o’clock this afternoon, let’s go.”
