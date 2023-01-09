ANGOLA — A Fremont man is being held on Level 1 and Level 3 felony charges after he allegedly beat a man in the face to the point he required plastic surgery following a Friday incident.
Levli L. Pifer, 33, allegedly broke into the residence of his ex-significant other and found another man — who turned out to be a someone he knew — and in a fit of rage struck the man multiple times in the face.
The man sustained a fractured jaw, sinus fracture, broken nasal bones and both eye sockets were fractured, a Parkview Regional Medical Center emergency room nurse told Steuben County Sheriff's Detective Austin Rowlands.
The victim was supposed to undergo reconstructive surgery on Saturday morning, the nurse told police.
Rowlands tried to interview the victim over the phone but he could not communicate. He had to use head gestures, with a Parkview police officer translating for Rowlands.
The victim told Rowlands that it was Pifer who beat him, Steuben Superior Court records say.
The incident occurred Friday morning when Pifer went to the home of his ex to return a debit card, court records said. When he arrived at the home, he noticed two vehicles and became angry.
Court records said Pifer was allowed in then left, returning to break the door down to the residence, regaining entry. When he found the victim in bed, he told police he blacked out and started punching the person "three or four times, but it could have been more because he was so angry."
The victim was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola for initial treatment then transferred to Parkview.
At the time of the incident, when Pifer realized he had beaten up a fellow employee at a Fremont factory, he apologized, court records say.
The victim was very bloody, as was Pifer, who sustained at least one cut to his hand and a possible broken toe after kicking in the door.
Pifer admitted the incident occurred in a statement to police.
Pifer is facing Level 1 felony burglary of a dwelling where serious bodily injury occurs, Level 3 felony aggravated battery when the assault poses substantial risk of death, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
For the Level 1 felony, Pifer could be imprisoned for 20-40 years and for the Level 3 felony, the penalty is 3-16 years in prison.
Pifer was supposed to be arraigned before Magistrate James Burns Monday afternoon.
