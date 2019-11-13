FREMONT — Fremont High School’s Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest winner Ava Eisinger recalls her dream of living in a suburban home with a perfect husband and three adorable children.
She even had her babies’ names picked out.
But in light of climate change and a seeming lack of concern by United States leaders, Eisinger says, “by the time I would have kids the environment would be too far gone.”
Eisinger’s citizenship essay pointing out the need for her generation to “be the change,” Hamilton High School student Alex Thain’s plea for each person to strive to make a difference and Angola student Victoria Miller’s treatise on education, participation in democracy and service to community were read to those gathered Wednesday afternoon at Fremont Public Library.
Each year, the Pokagon chapter of the DAR chooses one essay from the three high schools for the statewide Good Citizens Award contest. This year, that essay was Miller’s.
Those who win at the state level go on to one of six district-level competitions. One boy and one girl each year win the national award in Washington D.C.
Students write on the theme “Our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it.”
In her essay, Miller referred to American heroes George Washington and Susan B. Anthony. She said today’s young people need to be groomed to be effective citizens to carry on the legacy of our nation’s founders.
At Angola High School, Miller wrote that a lot of the students seem “oblivious” to what is going on in the country. She suggests that along with government and history, schools require a class focused on current issues.
She said people need to vote and contribute to their communities. To help high school students segue from secondary school to adult life, Miller — vice president of AHS Key Club and National Honor Society — suggests a young people’s service club based outside school authority. That way, people can stay involved as they leave the confines of high school and reach further into the community.
“It is not only our right but our responsibility to make a difference,” wrote Thain. Also referring to George Washington — America’s first president and a Revolutionary War leader — Thain said everyone has his or her own personal “Delaware River.”
On Christmas in 1776, Washington led the Continental Army across the Delaware in a successful surprise attack on German forces in New Jersey. Several days later, Washington and his troops crossed the ice-laden river again, this time defeating British troops.
Thain wrote that people must make efforts and learn from their mistakes and their victories. In addition, he said, today’s youth must be taught about the nation’s history, or unfortunate mistakes of the past might repeat themselves.
“It is in our hands to fix this and it has been made crystal clear that these grandiose corporations” do not care about the environment or human welfare, said Eisinger.
“It is recognized that Generation Z is afraid for its future,” she wrote, noting that work must start immediately to turn the tide of climate change.
She encourages political debate, savvy candidates and recycling, ecosystem rehabilitation and environmentally conscious development. Each person can make a difference, Eisinger said. Every little thing each person does to help make the world a better place adds up to hope.
