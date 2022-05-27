ANGOLA — Angola Middle School science teacher Robert Budak is teaching solar energy hands on.
Budak and his sixth grade class made a plan to change their classroom for the better.
After spending time on their solar energy lessons, Budak contacted NIPSCO to help him make his classroom energy efficient and to teach the students about renewable energy. The hands-on way of teaching has opened up the students to new ways of learning and living. The students were able to explain each piece of the equipment that will be used and where the wiring in the ceiling will go.
Budak said, “I was like, you know what, I think it’d be really cool to convert this into a solar classroom, so I ran it by Dana Berkus at NIPSCO and asked them if they would be willing to support us again and she said, absolutely. We had to have a plan in place. It really wasn’t necessarily a grant. It was this is our plan and this is what we’d like to do and she said we’re on board again.”
This initiative will make the science classroom almost completely off the school’s electrical grid. Budak said all but the air conditioning and heating will be powered by the solar panel. They had hopes of finishing the project this year; however, the school is having a new roof put on so they will be waiting until that is completed.
“When they take the roof off, we have an old satellite dish up there that has anchors on it and we just told them this past week that we want the construction company to save those anchors. That’s what we’re going to use for our four panels because it’s going to be about 15 feet across,” said Budak.
The students are very excited for the project and have made a deal with Budak to come back in their seventh grade year to help finish the project with the new sixth grade class. They have made up their plan and are ready to put all of their lessons to work.
Sixth grader Ethan Golliff said, “We’re going to have LED light bulbs, I think four on each side and we’re going to change colors with them. These lights (the fluorescent class lights) are still gonna be here, but we’re not going to use them. We’re just going to use the solar power panel.”
The goal for the class is to reduce as much of their carbon footprint as possible. Using less main energy sources and switching to the natural alternatives can have a pricey start up but will reduce cost and waste in the future. The students were able to explain how much it costs and what they will be saving in the future.
Budak said, “The initial investment to that’s so big even though in terms that we talked about solar energy or wind, energy, but cash once you get past that initial investment of buying this stuff, putting the wind turbine up you know it’s going to pay a setback and we got to start to see a greener eventually that eventually right now because of everything that’s happening in the world as well as our climate, so hopefully this will give them some insight.”
This solar project has given the students a lot of insight into the energy crisis of the world.
Student Alessandra Hinjosa said, “I think what I learned from this is they’re like baby steps, but like the steps are a huge way to show how much we’ve grown as a society. We’re changing the way we’re living and it takes lots of work and I’m happy we have a teacher like Mr. Budak to show us how it is.”
The new system will have its own monitoring system that the students can see on their chromebooks. The meter will read the amount of energy used and this can be used to see how much energy and money is being saved.
“We’re not doing anything with any of the school’s electrical system. We’re basically rewiring the classroom so that we turn the lights on. There’s going to be four LED lights that we’re going to try and make them so that we can change the color just because that would be cool. So the other lights will still be there. They just won’t be on,” Budak said. “We did it with the LED bulbs that you use at your house. We put a kilowatt meter on (an LED bulb) and it only took three cents to power for 24 hours. We’re really going to reduce our carbon footprint.”
The change to solar energy showed the students how they can change their energy usage. They learned how the electrical currents work, why each piece of equipment is needed and ways people can upgrade their lives to be more efficient.
Student Hallie Robinson said, “It taught me that saving power is very simple but also very complex. I also like how he kind of teaches us that we can use power but not have to waste gas and we can make it eco-friendly.”
