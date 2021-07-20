ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are working on measures to mitigate runoff to one of the channels that flows into Crooked Lake.
Commissioners on Monday pondered the idea of recleaning a part of the channel that just had sediment removed as part of a project that’s currently underway to clear the two channels that feed into Crooked Lake.
Resident John Miller, who requested the work be done, also praised the county for its work.
“I couldn’t tell you the amount of sediment coming into the lake, but it’s a lot,” Miller said. “I’m not saying it’s all the highway (department’s fault) but it’s the vast majority.”
Commissioner Ken Shelton said work is being done to lessen impact from piles of aggregate that are stored on the Steuben County Highway Department’s property that’s across from the channels on C.R. 200W.
“The highway department has done what they can do at this point,” said Shelton, who has surveyed the situation.
A long-term solution is in the works, but Shelton said he thought some straw bales should be placed on the highway department’s property to lessen the impact from runoff.
Long-term, Shelton said, a sediment trap is going to be constructed to lessen runoff from the highway department and other sources.
“With that they say it will take care of about 90%,” Shelton said.
County Surveyor Mike Ruff, an engineer, is designing the system.
Short term, Shelton wanted straw bales put out to try to stop sedimentation to the channel.
Highway Engineer Chip Porter said he would look into the straw bale solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.