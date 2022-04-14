ANGOLA — Sexual assault is very far reaching, said the keynote speaker at Trine University's annual Take Back the Night event aimed at generating greater awareness of sexual assault.
In observance highlight's the university's observance of sexual assault awareness month.
Keynote speaker Kimberlee Giles told the heart-wrenching story about being physically and sexually assaulted from ages 11-15 by her mother’s now ex-husband.
“My goal is not only that you guys walk away with knowledge and try to stand up for not only yourself but for others who you know may be affected. But know that rape and assault does not just affect myself or the victims but it can also affect everybody around us,” said Giles.
Trine University Health and Wellness Advocate Jessica Taylor came to speak about healthy relationships and resources for those who may be in an abusive relationship. She also spoke about what the meaning of consent is and pushed away the fear of asking for consent.
In her speech Taylor made it very clear to any victims that it is not their fault that they were assaulted.
“A large part of the definition of sexual assault is a lack of enthusiastic, uncoerced consent. Lack of consent does not always look like kicking and screaming," Taylor said. "It doesn't always look like pushing someone away or calling for help. You may think that the fact that you didn't do any of these things make your lack of consent unclear but no. A yes from someone who is high or drunk is not consent. Being passed out is not consent. Consent for the first time does not mean consent for the next time. Simply existing in this world is not consent.“
One resource that was presented i, Transitional Living Center, a nonprofit shelter for women who have been affected by domestic violence. Board President Cathy Wallace spoke about the kinds of women and circumstances that come to TLC.
“Many of the women who come to TLC arrive with nothing but the clothes on their back. They have been abused physically, sexually, or both. Sadly, the abuse usually has occurred within the four walls of their own home. Some women come to TLC with their children, little ones who have seen more of the dark side of life,” said Wallace.
Wallace also stressed the importance of volunteers at TLC and would love to see some new faces on the volunteering staff.
Sexual assault affects not only the victim but the people around them. The ending of Take Back the Night shows the future unity between genders with the heel march. This is a march around the MTI center at Trine where male students and others wear donated high heels. The heels are a symbol for understanding women’s troubles and trying to “walk in their shoes.”
With COVID regulations lifting, Take Back the Night will continue to be held every April in the foreseeable future with the help of volunteers. Many students and staff have volunteered but the continued support of the Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority has made a real impact. The young women helped set up, scan student identifications at the entrance and pass out informational papers and supportive materials.
“Take Back the Night is an event that I have never had the chance to go to in my previous years at Trine. That being said, I made sure that I would be able to be a part of this beautiful event at least once," Gamma Phi Member Samantha Malcolm said. "The best way I could do this is through volunteering. I wanted to volunteer to welcome and encourage others to join in the event to spread awareness. Many people, including myself, that are in my life have fallen victim to sexual assault so this cause is near to my heart. I hope for a day when the prominence of this violence is a thing of the past.”
Trine’s Take Back the Night is a sexual assault awareness night where students and the public can come to learn about sexual assault, resources, hear stories from others and find community. Take Back the Night taught the audience statistics about assault and rape, heard the traumas victims, gave those who were there an ear to listen and a high heel march to show unity against sexual assault.
