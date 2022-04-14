Angola, IN (46703)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 53F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.