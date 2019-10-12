ANGOLA — Angola High School senior Courtney Simmons remembers being made fun of because she listens to country music.
With a small group of freshmen Friday in the gym, she talked about that experience and the all-too-common experience of being bullied. The peer mentoring effort was an off-shoot of a project started by French teacher Deb Blaz.
A knitter, Blaz learned about Lion Brand Yarn’s Hat Not Hate campaign. Lion Brand’s goal is to increase awareness of the impact bullying has on children, teens and adults by rallying together and crafting blue hats to proudly wear throughout the month of October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month.
Blaz made 50 blue hats and encouraged others at the school to donate hats to the cause. The national campaign had hats to be donated to Lion Brand, headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, which in turn donated them to schools across the country.
“We are going to donate them to a local shelter,” said Blaz. “Why not keep it local.”
Friday, the AHS population was encouraged to wear blue hats or blue clothing. Many of the staff members wore shirts that said “Be Kind.”
“Deb kind of spearheaded this with the Hat Not Hate campaign,” said guidance counselor Taya Fordanish, who heads the SWARM peer mentoring group, upperclassmen who meet with freshman to share friendship and tips about teenage life.
During the resource period Friday morning, they talked about bullying.
The freshmen were given white pieces of paper with a basic outline of heart. The students were asked to describe the paper the heart was printed on with adjectives like pristine, clean, white, fresh, fragile and unmarked. Then, they wadded the paper up and pounded on it awhile before flattening it back out the best they could. The words remained but the paper was forever damaged.
“Bullying really damages you,” said Simmons, who is in her second year as a SWARM mentor. She encouraged the freshmen girls and boys sitting on the gym floor in a circle with her to be as nice as possible and not to hurt other people, even if they themselves seem rude.
“You are a good person,” said Simmons. “Just because people say mean things about you does not mean you are less than you are.”
Simmons’ group talked about the types of bullying that occur, such as subtle judgments or snarky teasing.
Bullying has moved into the cyber world, which most teens are engaged in throughout the day and night. Counselor David Police said it is troublesome because something said in a moment’s heat can resound for weeks or longer on social media.
“You can’t control things once you push that send button,” said Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.