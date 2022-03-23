ANGOLA — People have 30 days from Saturday to petition the proposed Steuben County judicial center’s lease proposal to put it on the ballot for the voters to decide whether the project can move forward.
A legal notice — or public advertisement — is being published Saturday in The Herald Republican that covers details of the potential $30.5 million expenditure that would be financed over a 20-year period.
The new judicial center is supposed to cost about $28 million. And while members of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners are trying to whittle down the cost, a figure of $30.5 million has been proposed for the lease process. That’s to make sure the final dollar amount is adequate to cover the true cost of the judicial center.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved the lease-rental bond agreement on Monday that will cover funding the $28 million project.
“We’ve been very open with the process and hope everyone understands the necessity of the project. Everyone’s input is respected,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
It has been estimated that the project will cost the owner of the median-priced home in Steuben County, $148,800, an additional $39.10 in taxes a year, which comes out to $3.26 a month. The median price means half of the homes in Steuben County are valued for tax purposes below $148,800 and the remaining half are above $148,800.
However, if people want to see the funding go before the voters, a petition process must be followed. The deadline for a successful petition drive to put the lease on the ballot is April 25. Due to a variety of other deadlines that have to be met, the soonest the measure could be put before the voters would be the Nov. 8 general election.
The voters would decide on whether the levy — or tax increase, as it were — that will be charged to pay for the project should be approved.
Prior to Monday’s approval of the lease-rental bond financing, there have been two public hearings on the matter, one on Monday and the other on March 7. Only one person has spoken against the lease proposal in these two hearings.
The commissioners would have to determine the language of the public question that would be put before the voters. This is then provided to the Steuben County Auditor and the Steuben County Election Board to be placed on the ballot.
The Steuben County Voter Registration Office would be the recipient of the petition drive.
A successful petition drive would require the signatures of 500 people who are property owners or registered voters. The person carrying the petitions would have to view all of the signatories. The county would then have to certify that each signer met the qualifications to sign.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners is finishing up the process planning a new judicial center, a project that has been going on for nearly a decade, with the financing being a large part.
The county went with a lease-rental bond agreement because the cost is above the county’s general obligation bond limit. Had the county chosen that method it would have limited its ability to take out future bonds on other projects of significant cost.
Officials have been working to site a new judicial center because the current Steuben County Courthouse does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, is too small and lacks adequate security.
Numerous plans have been presented to the Board of Commissioners, including adding on to the current, 1867-68 jail that’s on the National Register of Historic Places in the courtyard. That 2020 plan was scrapped in 2021 when a new board of commissioners came on.
Another plan that didn’t gain traction would have placed the new facility south of the existing courthouse that would have required closing off part of East Gale Street, which Angola government officials balked at doing.
About a half dozen other ideas were presented for sites around the Steuben County government campus but none were fully embraced.
