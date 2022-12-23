ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County accepted funds from local insurance company Croxton and Roe and from the James Foundation at its meeting Tuesday.
The board also approved a new school calendar for the school year 2025-2026.
The board thanked Croxton and Roe for the generous donation. Croxton and Roe official Jeff Sine said they did not want to specify the amount they donated, but he said that the purpose of the donation was for the MSD football field.
Sine said that Croxton and Roe had been around for a long time, and that they believed in giving back to the community and in giving back to Steuben County, and not just to MSD, but to all school districts.
He added that donating to the MSD of Steuben County this year was their way of giving back, and they were thankful for this opportunity and hoped that years from now that tradition would still continue.
“These people are our future,” said Sine. “Thank you for the opportunity.”
The James Foundation donated $1,000 for the Early Learning Center. The money was to share the ELC mission in the community, said Executive Director Kendra Klink in her letter to Jamie Hubbard, executive director of the ELC.
“The James Foundation is excited to support the great things happening at Steuben County Early Learning Center,” said Klink.
Klink said that ELC had been selected as a recipient of one if the Grant A Day 2023, and it would be able to receive the grant in September 2023. She further invited the ELC to keep an eye on the James Foundation social media pages as it would be posting announcements, tag the organization and encourage others to financially support the ELC.
“We are lucky to have an organization like yours in our community,” said Klink.
MSD approved the calendar for the 2025-2026 school year. Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue said that there were a couple of changes that MSD made to the final version of the calendar based on various input.
She said that MSD was pushing the start date back one day as there was a need for a one day in the first semester, and the initial suggestion was to take one day from fall break, which would have made one of the Mondays hanging by itself, and it would be good for attendance and for the mental health of the people who would have to come to work.
Teachers also requested, said Relue, that the district added a teacher professional development day on Jan. 5 by removing a teacher day from the end of the year, so that they had an opportunity to get organized after the winter break and get ready to launch a new semester.
“So, those were the changes that we made from when this was brought for the first reading,” said Relue.
