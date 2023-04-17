ANGOLA — The Steuben County 4-H Fair appears headed to an earlier start date in 2024 due to the Indiana State Fair advancing its schedule enough so that it will pose conflicts with the county fair.
Purdue Extension Steuben County Youth Development Educator Tami Mosier told the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday that the move was approved by the 4-H Fair Board last week.
A change in the annual memo of understanding with the county will have to be executed to reflect the date change, which would be June 21-27, 2024. The 4-H Fair Board also has a 25-year agreement to hold the fair on the third week in July. The agreement was approved in 2018 and will need to be amended at minimum.
The Steuben County Parks Department has told the 4-H Fair Board the facilities needed to accommodate the annual fair will be available when fair officials want to hold it next year. This year’s fair is July 12-27.
“This year we actually overlap with the state fair,” Mosier said. “We actually have a few families that will have to leave our fair early because of the overlap.”
There were conflicts with youth in the goat and beef projects, calendar wise. This could impact this year’s showman of showmen competition, which is on July 26.
Even though the state fair doesn’t open prior to the end of the Steuben County 4-H Fair, 4-H’ers with certain livestock will have to be on the state fairgrounds in order to meet specific deadlines for their projects.
Non-livestock projects will have to be checked in late, Mosier said, but will still be on time for competition at the state level.
When the fair board put the dates to a vote last week, the first vote, to not change the dates, failed. Advancing the fair by a month was approved.
This will force 4-H’ers and their families to make a variety of change, such as the breeding of livestock. Many parents have to put in for vacation well in advance. Many details have to be worked out, Mosier said.
“The 4-H Fair Board recognizes some will celebrate this potential move, while others will not be as enthusiastic. When dates are officially approved, we will begin the process of looking at the domino effect, of sorts, on livestock breeding, birth dates, record sheet submission, fair entry deadlines, etc. It is their goal to be proactive so families can make sound decisions for 2024,” Mosier said in an email to 4-H’ers and their families.
