Five people arrested
by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Tasha N. Anderson, 35, of the 300 block of West Hobart Street, Ashley, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• William E. Ballenger, 42, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 1000 block of Westwood Drive on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Roland E. Demzik, 26, of the 700 block of Dean Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of Lane 201 Barton Lake on misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and false identity statement.
• Ethan P. German, 20, of the 500 block of North Flint Road, arrested in the 4000 block of West C.R. 100N on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Lemar B. Qualls, 31, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery to a pregnant woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.