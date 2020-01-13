ANGOLA — Gallery 900 — the forum for last fall’s Driven By Data event — is accepting submissions to its Love Show.
Using the mediums of their choice, artists are challenged to reflect their concepts of love.
An application and photo of the piece can be sent to Colleen Everage, Gallery 900, 611 N. Wayne St., Angola IN 46703 or to colleenmcnabbeverage@gmail.com. Applications include the artist’s name, date of submission and listed price for the work.
There is no fee to display but space is limited. Art will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Submission is no guarantee of acceptance as we are looking for a variety of work,” say program details.
Work will be installed March 3 with the show opening Friday, March 6, 6-8 p.m. An artists’ reception will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2-4 p.m.
The exhibit will run through the month of March. Gallery hours are Fridays 6-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays, 2-4 p.m.
This is the second show at the gallery following the premiere — Driven by Data. Hosted by the Mayor’s Arts Council, the project invited artistic expressions of statistics about Angola or Steuben County. Artists were asked to pick a statistic to create a piece that reflected the numbers.
Submissions, large and small, came from people of all ages and mediums, individuals and organizations. Gallery owner Colleen Everage encouraged participation from throughout the community in the Love Show.
