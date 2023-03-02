ANGOLA — Angola Redevelopment Commission elected officers for 2023 and discussed some of the introductory details to its work during its meeting Wednesday.
Charles Dowe was elected president, Eric Yoder was elected vice president and Jennifer Barclay was elected as the secretary to the commission.
Barclay said the commission did not meet as much as she was hoping at the end of last year.
She reminded the participants that the purpose of the redevelopment commission was to specifically work within the boundaries of the so-called economic revitalization area.
Barclay pointed out to the members where to find the relevant documents, enabling ordinances, and agendas. She explained that the commission had a sum of money that was generated off the improvements in the area.
“We work off of that captured tax revenue,” said Barclay.
She reminded that some of the improvements from the last year included fixing the water line on Terrace Boulevard. This year, she said, one of the main aims of the body is to expand on the strategies for expanding Tax Increment Financing.
“With me adding a city planner, hopefully, I will have more time to dedicate to really diving into the strategy of expanding the TIF,” said Barclay.
The meeting also discussed the annual report of the Redevelopment Commission Treasurer for the 2022 financial status with respect to the TIF district created by the commission.
The report mentioned that the name of the created district is I-69 and West Maumee Street Economic Development Allocation Area, and that the revenues received in 2022 amounted to $179,804.37, and the fund balance as of Dec. 21 was equal to $581,030.79.
In the end of the meeting Dowe mentioned that the commission was still a work in process, and that in the past year the commission was working on first establishing its fundamental structure.
Barclay agreed with Dowe and said that she hoped more will be accomplished next year.
She added that the commission work was not oriented toward immediate results, and it was more about thinking through the strategy on how the commission was going to spur growth and redevelopment in the downtown and in subsequent years in the whole community.
“This board is about long-term growth,” said Barclay. “Nothing we do is going to be superfast.”
She added that for Angola as for a small community with finite resources the focus of the redevelopment commission work should be on resources distribution and priorities setting.
“We will come up with strategies,” said Barclay.
