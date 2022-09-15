ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will hold its meeting for parents of home-schooled children with disabilities who reside in the district on Monday, Sept. 19.
The MSD will hold this “Child Find” consultation session in the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., second floor board room.
