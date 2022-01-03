ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners finalized redistricting of Steuben County Council and Board of Commissioners districts in their final meeting of the year on Friday.
The two ordinances put into law the new districts, which had been agreed upon verbally.
Commissioner districts will not change, but the council districts did. The districts will remain this way for at least 10 years, until the next census.
The new council districts divided Pleasant Township between three council districts out of four and will result in maps that are fairly balanced, population wise.
District 2, which had been predominantly made up of Pleasant Township voting precincts, is now going share more of the Pleasant precincts with Districts 3 and 4. District 1 remains the same as prior to the 2020 Census, covering the northern-most townships and their precincts.
The goal was to get the districts to have no more than approximately 10% variation in population. What Commissioners approved tentatively on Dec. 6 then signed into law last week resulted in districts with just more than 3% variation.
As the maps stood prior to reapportionment, the biggest disparity had been between District 2, represented by Council President Rick Shipe, and District 3, which is represented by Councilwoman Ruth Beer. The population difference was about 46%.
The districts will end up with an average population of 8,608.75 people.
The new districts include the following precincts and their population, based on the 2020 Census:
District 1: Clear Lake, Fremont 1, 2 and 3, Jamestown 1 and 2 and Millgrove, population 8,557.
District 2: Pleasant 3, 4, 5 and 6, population 8,581.
District 3: Jackson, Pleasant 7, Steuben 1 and 2 and Salem, population 8,508.
District 4: Scott, York, Richland, Otsego 1 and 2 and Pleasant 1 and 2, population 8,789.
The current office holders include District 1, Jim Getz; District 2, Shipe; District 3, Beer; and District 4, Tony Isa. All four of the seats will be up for election this year.
The current makeup of the at-large council members include Dan Caruso, Bill Harter and Lisa Aldrich. These seats will stand for election again in 2024.
The commissioner districts remain the same, with the North District containing Millgrove, Jamestown, Fremont and Clear Lake townships. The Middle District includes Jackson, Pleasant, Scott and York townships. The South District includes Salem, Steuben, Otsego and Richland townships.
The current makeup of the board includes: Commissioner Lynne Liechty, North District; Commissioner Ken Shelton, Middle District; and Commission Board President Wil Howard, South District.
Only the North District is up for election this year. Liechty, keeping a promise from when she first ran in 2014 that she would serve no more two terms, is not seeking a third term.
So far, two men have announced their intent to run for the Republican nomination for the seat.
They include Councilman Getz, Lake George, and Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works in the Steuben County Building Department and is a Fremont High School football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.