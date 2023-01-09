ANGOLA – Fremont Public Library re-started their Craft and Hobby Swap with a variety of supplies filling the tables at the lower level of the library starting Monday.
Children’s Librarian Lisa Eisinger said that although the swap is officially planned through Saturday, the supplies might stay longer.
Eisinger, who organized this event together with her workmate Allie Ledet, said that the purpose of the event was to give an opportunity to people that might be interested in picking up a new hobby or craft, “especially now since things are so expensive.”
“They can just come in and pick something up and try it for free,” said Eisinger.
Some of the art and craft supplies that the library had already got include ample scrapbooking supplies, adult coloring books, colored paper chalks and pencils, inks, sketch books, notebooks, scissors, ropes, beads, and even cloth dying and felt flowers making kits.
The library encourages anybody who picked up a hobby, bought a bunch of supplies, but ended up not liking it instead of throwing it away to stop by and leave it at the library to “maybe, you know, give other people an opportunity to try out that hobby,” Eisinger said.
“We’ve got it set out for all of this week, Monday through Saturday,” she continued.
If on Friday the library still had hobby supply left, the library might end up just leaving it up to try and get everything a new home “as much as we can,” said Eisinger. The supplies are organized at four tables at the lower level of the library by materials.
Scrapbooking, sketchbooks, pens and pencils, and other drawing supplies are at one table. Miscellaneous stickers, adhesives, floral supplies are at the other. Cloth crafts, leftover bags, and kits are at the third table, and the fourth table is almost empty now with just a few containers.
“These are things that we had leftover here that we cleaned out of cabinets,” said Eisinger.
She said that also one of the library employees had gone through some stuff at home and brought a lot of it to the library Craft and Hobby Swap, and those who wished to participate in the swap were encouraged to bring in what they had at home.
“They can come and talk to one of us, and we can help set it,” said Eisinger.
She said that the visitors could also set out their stuff themselves, and the library employees will
keep an eye on the tables and maybe rearrange them to keep organized. Eisinger said that Fremont Public Library had had the event at least a couple of times before COVID.
“It’ll be interesting to see how many people we can get in and kind of distribute the things to,” she added.
The library also reminds that nobody should feel obligated to bring anything in order to pick something up, as swap is off to a strong start with a variety of supplies already filling the tables.
“Come take a look this week at what you may be missing,” said the library. “These items want to be created into something beautiful!”
